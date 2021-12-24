mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

