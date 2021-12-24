Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Tops $64,799.64

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $64,799.64 and approximately $1,917.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

