MurAll (PAINT) One Day Volume Tops $65,498.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $1.98 million and $65,498.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,250,125,132 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

