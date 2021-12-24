My DeFi Pet Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.