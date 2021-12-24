Myriad Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $5,489.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000128 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,811,273,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

