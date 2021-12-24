MyWish (WISH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $987,799.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

