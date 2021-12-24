Nabox Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Nabox has a market cap of $10.99 million and $2.21 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars.

