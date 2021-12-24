Namecoin Price Up 10.3% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $23.11 million and $20,120.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.28 or 0.00890916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00252513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

