Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.09 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00007182 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $487.21 million and $13.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00021520 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.