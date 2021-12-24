Nano (XNO) Price Hits $3.81 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $507.69 million and $15.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00007474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00021429 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

