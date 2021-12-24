National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Also, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044.

TSE NA opened at C$97.54 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

