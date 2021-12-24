National Grid (LON:NG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,088.00

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,088 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,082 ($14.30), with a volume of 1152620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,084.40 ($14.33).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.48) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.17 ($13.85).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 977.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 948.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

