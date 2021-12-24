National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $948.95

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 948.95 ($12.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,085.60 ($14.34). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,085.60 ($14.34), with a volume of 4,721,246 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.48) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,048.17 ($13.85).

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 977.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 948.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

National Grid Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.