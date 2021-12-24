Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on GASNY. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

GASNY opened at $6.31 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

