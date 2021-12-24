Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.
Several research firms recently commented on GASNY. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
GASNY opened at $6.31 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
