Navalign LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

