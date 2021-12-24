Navalign LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Navalign LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

