Navalign LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Navalign LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

