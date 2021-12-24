Navalign LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $242.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.