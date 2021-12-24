NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.43) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.80) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.80) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 310 ($4.10) in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 231.68 ($3.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.35. The firm has a market cap of £717.61 million and a P/E ratio of 66.14. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.47), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($115,113.32).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

