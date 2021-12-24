Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $127.25 on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.