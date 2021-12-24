Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading Up 3.4%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)’s share price was up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.78 and last traded at 0.77. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.60.

About Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

