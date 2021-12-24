NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $563,132.59

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $563,132.59 and approximately $2,882.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NeoWorld Cash

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

Buying and Selling NeoWorld Cash

