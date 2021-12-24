Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 112,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,237,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 39.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

