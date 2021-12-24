NerveNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.06 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $18.06 million and $457,299.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005561 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded up 1,557.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

