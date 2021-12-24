Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $623.90 million and $15.98 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,774.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.26 or 0.07996714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00318073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.85 or 0.00893862 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00073803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.79 or 0.00401361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00255429 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,940,292,666 coins and its circulating supply is 29,128,990,359 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

