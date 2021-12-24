Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0136

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 75.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Nestree has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $67.38 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 151.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,899.06 or 0.99859833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.85 or 0.01312232 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003692 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

