Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.86

Netcall plc (LON:NET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.86 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.89). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 245,727 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The company has a market cap of £103.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

