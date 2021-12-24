NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of NetEase worth $47,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

