New BitShares One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.45 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $47.44 million and $7.45 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.98 or 0.07920178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,041.23 or 1.00113361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00054909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

