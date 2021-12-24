New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

