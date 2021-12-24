New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 428,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,628,000. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.