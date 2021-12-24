New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Cognyte Software worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $77,512,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $2,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $985.95 million and a PE ratio of 498.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

