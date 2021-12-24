New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,860 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 2.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of CGI worth $77,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CGI by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

