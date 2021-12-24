New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,251 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.81% of OneSpaWorld worth $34,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $3,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OSW opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

