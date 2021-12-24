New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,275 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hologic worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

