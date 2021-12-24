New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 224,760 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,760 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 40.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 257,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

