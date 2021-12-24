New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,378 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of AMERISAFE worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture.

