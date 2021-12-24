New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,858 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Kemper worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kemper by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

