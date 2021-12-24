New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Exelon worth $85,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

