New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 252,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $94,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

