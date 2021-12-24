New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Copart worth $92,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

