New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,058 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Equifax worth $96,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

