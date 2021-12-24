New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $76.88 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,847 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of Entegris worth $76,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 136,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $136.78 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

