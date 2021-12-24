New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $84.33 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Cooper Companies worth $84,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $411.21 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.