New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of AvalonBay Communities worth $86,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $245.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

