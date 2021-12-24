New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.68% of Darling Ingredients worth $79,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

