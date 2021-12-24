New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.60% of Repligen worth $95,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

RGEN stock opened at $264.65 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

