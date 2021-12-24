New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of L3Harris Technologies worth $97,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

