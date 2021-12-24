New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $90,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $313.04. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

