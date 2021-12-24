New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of CBRE Group worth $102,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $105.82 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

